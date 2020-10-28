Save up to 53% on PCIe NVMe 4.0 SSDs From Sabrent, Available in Both Internal and External Models

Today, Sabrent has a wide range of internal and external PCIe NVMe SSDs that can be had for up to 53 percent off. The PCIe NVMe 4.0 SSD that gives you the best bang for your buck is the 1TB Rocket version that will set you back by $149.99 only. If you want to give your system a massive performance boost, load up apps in the blink of an eye, and increase the overall responsive of your system, then you can either pick this one up and or one of the other models that are available to purchase at a discount for today only.

So what is so special about these PCIe NVMe 4.0 SSDs, apart from the fact that they are more affordable today. For starters, these can deliver speeds of up to 5000 MB/s (read) and 4400 MB/s (write), making the drives significantly faster than PCIe 3.0 versions. In addition, Sabrent is offering its free Sabrent Acronis True Image software if you want to clone your existing drive onto the new one. This helps prevent the unnecessary step of having to install Windows 10 and your important programs all over again, which would otherwise have been a very arduous process.

If you’re not interested in internal PCIe NVMe 4.0 SSDs, then how about external ones instead? There are plenty of those models available at a discount. They are being sold in capacities of 1TB and 2TB and they aren’t just fast, they are highly portable and are running in an aluminum enclosure to protect them from impact if you drop them.

There’s also a promotion running if you purchase a select PCIe NVMe 4.0 SSD. Details are given below.

“Save 50% on Sabrent USB 3.1 Aluminum Enclosure for M.2 NVMe SSD in Silver when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying Sabrent NVMe M.2 SSDs offered by Store4Memory.”

So what do you think of the latest discounts? Sounds like an excellent way to speed up your system and make it thoroughly responsive.