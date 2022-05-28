China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023 For Enterprise Segment

A domestic Chinese SSD controller manufacturer, Deyiwei, has announced its plans to launch a high-end PCIe Gen 5.0 enabled 14.5 GB/s NVMe SSD solution next year.

China's, Deyiwei, Reveals Plans To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSD Controller In 2023

Companies like Phison, Silicon Motion, and Samsung are all working on their next generation of high-end and mainstream PCIe Gen 5.0 controllers for the high-performance and mainstream PC segments. While consumers will be the focus later this year, a bigger market exists in the form of Enterprise where the demand for high-end PCIe Gen 5.0 controllers is in big demand for cloud & data center uses.

China's in-house controller manufacturers such as InnoGrit have already revealed up to 14 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 solutions which offer a sequential write performance of up to 11 GB/s and random reads/writes of up to 3 Million / 2.5 Million IOPS. Now, another Chinese manufacturer, Deyiwei, is announcing its plans to launch a high-end PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD controller in 2023 for the Enterprise market.

The Deyiwei PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSD Controller is expected to offer up to 14.5 GB/s read speeds, 12 GB/s write speeds, & sequential writes that exceed 3 Million IOPS. The controller will support all the latest standards such as NVMe 2.0, OCP Cloud Spec 2.0, NVMe Partition namespace (ZNS), Open-channel SSD, intelligent multi-stream, atomic writes, intelligent operation, and maintenance, and the latest ONFI 5.0 interface. The solution is expected to launch in 2023 which will be prime time for the next generation of servers from AMD and Intel-powered by their latest chip architectures.

Undoubtedly, other manufacturers will also have their Enterprise PCIe NVMe SSD solutions ready by then and we can expect some blazing fast performance. As for the consumer segment, Phison and AMD have already announced a collaboration to usher in the Era of PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs on the upcoming AM5 platform while Intel will also be focusing on similar solutions for their 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs.

