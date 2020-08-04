Samsung has been offering some amazing discounts on its products this summer. After the promos on its The Frame TV, the company is now offering a massive $1000 discount on its 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV.

"With intelligent upscaling developed thru AI, QLED 8K converts today's content into stunning 8K for improved details and sharpened definition. Enjoy clear and precise images with 8K-level picture quality, reduced noise and sharpened definition."

Ranked as no. 1 in the world for its 8K TVs, Samsung 8K TV has real 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320), delivering true-to-life 8K HDR picture quality. Originally sold for $3,499.99, you can now get it for $2,499.99 for a limited time.

One user review reads:

QLED looked great on store display but I was a bit anxious how its gonna perform in my living room with lights down. Sony OLED wasn't the brightest but deep blacks and great contrast produced excellent picture. Happy to report that QLED performs amazingly. Do not see a difference in deep blacks and better brightness and 8K resolution looks better than OLED in bright and dark room! Regional backlit control works wonders, watched several movies with extreme bright and dark portions of the scene. Opening scenes of The Angel Has Fallen where Buttler is in pitch black room looking through a small wall slit out onto sunny outside. His face is lit up to maximum but everything around him is deep dark! This is not the good old LED where there would be washed out grey and halos everywhere. Also love love the minimalistic remote that is slick and has few buttons only. Reminds me of AppleTV remote. TV turns on instantly. Only if it supported Dolby Vision I'd be in complete movie heaven, till then HDR10+ it is!

Some of the specs of Samsung 8K TV include:

Type: QLED 8K TV

Series: QLED Q900

54.6" Measured Diagonally

7,680 x 4,320

Direct Full Array 16X: Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites.

Quantum Processor 8K: Our most powerful processor delivers the ultimate picture, sound and smart experience.

Processor: Quad-Core

Quantum HDR 24X: Intensely deep colors and super-fine details are illuminated with astounding cinematic clarity.

8K AI Upscaling: A revolutionary upscaler remasters today’s content into stunning 8K.

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Audio: Dolby | 60W | Woofer | 4.2CH | Multiroom Link | Bluetooth Headset Support

Wi-Fi Connectivity | Wi-Fi Direct

Smart Hub: Apple TV, Bixby, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, more

Ultra Viewing Angle: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

FreeSync: Don’t let lag hold you back! Using FreeSync(VRR) technology, QLED gives you the real-time lower-lag gaming speed you need to climb to the top. Embrace QLED speed and get ready for some epic wins.

Auto Game Mode, Game Motion Plus, Dynamic Black EQ

Game Enhancer: To beat the competition, you have to have full control. Dynamic Black Equalizer gives you better visibility in the dark and uses detailed scene analysis to optimize image quality. It can even enhance the sound, so you can immerse yourself in the game.

Intelligent Mode: Amazing intelligence built-in to every scene by adapting the picture brightness and sound to match the conditions of the room.

Ambient Mode: convert your TV into art, wall clock, decor, or photo gallery

Boundless Design

One Invisible Connection: One slim cable combines your power and video gear into a single connection to the TV.

For more details and specs of Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV, head over to this link. The product page carries a 4.7/5 rating based on some 350 reviews. The company also offers free shipping within 2-3 days and financing options with 0% APR. More details on that here.