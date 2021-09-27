Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 PULSE (Non-XT) Pictured & Listed Online, Will Feature 8 GB Memory & Early Pricing of 589 Euros

Sapphire's custom Radeon RX 6600 PULSE (Non-XT) graphics card has been listed online over by Portuguese retailer, PCDIGA. We have already seen several listings of the RX 6600 but this is the first custom variant to get official pictures several weeks prior to the launch.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 PULSE (Non-XT) Custom Graphics Card Pictured, Listed Online For 589 Euros

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 PULSE is going to be the entry-level model within the Sapphire 6600 series family. The card will rock a dual-fan and dual-slot cooling solution and will feature a custom PCB design. The card also rocks a backplate and will include four display outputs which include one HDMI and three DP ports. As for power, the card will feature a single 8-pin connector to boot. Clock speeds aren't listed down so that will have to wait for a bit till we get more information.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. In the recent simulated performance tests from Igor's Lab, it is shown that the card would come close to the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA 128/64 TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA 2359 MHz TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock TBA 2589 MHz TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA 10.6 TFLOPs TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA 160W TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price $299-$329 ? $379 US TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

But then again, these are the official MSRPs we are talking about and we know how much those are followed these days. The card is listed for preliminary pricing of 589.90 Euros. The same retailer is listing the Radeon RX 6600 XT PULSE for 529.90 Euros so you can definitely tell that the pricing isn't final. Another listing by Netherland-based retailer, nnpartners, has listed the MSI Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X 8 GB graphics card for 496.21 Euros (Excl. VAT). So it looks like based on these prices, it will be a bit hard to get a custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card for under $400 US. One can expect the card to feature plenty of stock but rumors state otherwise with AMD focusing on the XT variant for now. The card is expected to launch on 13th October.

