Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 PULSE (Non-XT) Pictured & Listed Online, Will Feature 8 GB Memory & Early Pricing of 589 Euros

By Hassan Mujtaba
Sapphire's custom Radeon RX 6600 PULSE (Non-XT) graphics card has been listed online over by Portuguese retailer, PCDIGA. We have already seen several listings of the RX 6600 but this is the first custom variant to get official pictures several weeks prior to the launch.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 PULSE (Non-XT) Custom Graphics Card Pictured, Listed Online For 589 Euros

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 PULSE is going to be the entry-level model within the Sapphire 6600 series family. The card will rock a dual-fan and dual-slot cooling solution and will feature a custom PCB design. The card also rocks a backplate and will include four display outputs which include one HDMI and three DP ports. As for power, the card will feature a single 8-pin connector to boot. Clock speeds aren't listed down so that will have to wait for a bit till we get more information.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. In the recent simulated performance tests from Igor's Lab, it is shown that the card would come close to the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units283236406072808080
Stream Processors179220482304256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBA128/64TBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBA2359 MHzTBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost ClockTBA2589 MHzTBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBA10.6 TFLOPsTBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBA160WTBA230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$299-$329 ?$379 USTBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

But then again, these are the official MSRPs we are talking about and we know how much those are followed these days. The card is listed for preliminary pricing of 589.90 Euros. The same retailer is listing the Radeon RX 6600 XT PULSE for 529.90 Euros so you can definitely tell that the pricing isn't final. Another listing by Netherland-based retailer, nnpartners, has listed the MSI Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X 8 GB graphics card for 496.21 Euros (Excl. VAT). So it looks like based on these prices, it will be a bit hard to get a custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card for under $400 US. One can expect the card to feature plenty of stock but rumors state otherwise with AMD focusing on the XT variant for now. The card is expected to launch on 13th October.

