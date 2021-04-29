Sapphire Launches The NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition Graphics Card

Following up on the launch of the Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic Extreme Edition, Sapphire has just announced the NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition. The NITRO+ Special Edition combines the incredible performance of the 6900 XT with a unique aesthetic.

The Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition Comes Factory Overclocked With A 2365 MHz Boost Clock

The Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition comes equipped with a factory overclock with a boost clock of 2365 MHz as well as a game clock of 2135 MHz. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT boasts 5120 stream processors alongside 80 compute units and 80 ray accelerators. On top of that, it comes equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 memory with 128MB of Infinity Cache. To boost your frames in games, it takes advantage of Sapphire's TriXX boost which reduces the render resolution and upscales the final output image with Radeon Image Sharpening.

The card design combines aesthetics with performance. The shroud features a triple fan design that uses high-quality dual-ball bearing fans. The fan curves are customized using Intelligent Fan Control and Precision Fan Control. Alongside the cooling, the card also features dual BIOS changed through the TriXX software BIOS switch which switches the Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition from performance mode to silent mode.





On top of the cooling power the fans bring, they also feature ARGB lighting. Even the backplate features ARGB lighting. The NITRO+ logo and the eye-catching NITRO+ emblem are both illuminated by the ARGB LEDs. The side profile of the card also features ARGB illumination. All of the lighting is controlled through using the TriXX software, but can also sync up with the motherboard via a 3-pin header in the tail of the card.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition is currently available at select retailers. There are two versions of the new Special Edition card with different output configurations. The first configuration features 1 x HDMI and 3 DisplayPorts and the second configuration features 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPorts, and 1 x USB-C.