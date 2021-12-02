Sapphire GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 PULSE RX 6600XT 8GB eGFX, an external graphics card solution powered by the latest AMD RDNA 2

Sapphire Technology revealed their new GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 eGFX Enclosure, a new external GPU solution that offers a PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB AMD RDNA 2 graphics card. The enclosure offers a brand-new design that improves airflow to increase the performance of Thunderbolt 3 and 4 compatible Windows 10 and Mac devices.

Sapphire GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 eGFX enclosure offers an external solution compatible with some of the most popular GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA

Aimed at consumers that need a professional setup to be able to run applications that rely on large amounts of bandwidth as well as games that run in 1080p, Sapphire's GearBox 500 eGFX enclosure offers a minuscule form-factor with a lightweight for efficient portability as well as fit on any desk, countertop, or any space with ease. Paired with the PULSE RX 6600 XT, a user can maintain 350W PCIe 4.0 x16 GPUs from either AMD or NVIDIA's family of business or personal GPU lines.

Key Features:

eGPU Solution with Award-Winning Sapphire PULSE RX 6600 XT 8GB Graphics Card

Outstanding Improvements in both Productivity and Gaming Performance

New Chassis Design with Improved Airflow

Light, Slim, and Portable

Diverse Choice of Outputs Including Thunderbolt ™ 3 with 60W Power Delivery Charging [PD}

Compatible With Both Windows and MAC OS

The PULSE RX 6600 XT GPU offers a spacious backplate design with an immensely strong Dual-X cooling technology, which will give consumers low PCB temps, quiet run times, and power stability. Sapphire GPUs are well-known for exceeding build quality, innovation, and performance limits.

Compatibility is not an issue with the Sapphire GearBox 500 eGFX enclosure with its 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 and 4 port that has the ability to connect to compatible laptops and desktop PCs and utilize the PULSE RX 6600 XT. Offering Power Delivery (PD) Charging, which is able to fully charge devices such as a laptop as high as 60W. The GearBox 500 eGFX enclosure also allows users the ability to utilize Gigabit Ethernet speeds to access high-speed internet via the onboard LAN port, along with two USB ports for several options of compatible USB devices.















PC Connectivity Sapphire Thunderbolt™ 3/4 using 40Gbps cable Enclosure Dimensions 300mm x 138mm x 204mm / 11.8” x 5.43” x 8.03” (L/W/H) GPU Support GPU Type Single / Double Slot, PCI-Express x16 Graphics Cards GPU Max. Dimension 266 mm (L) x 125 mm (H) / 10.5″ (L) x 4.9″ (H) GPU Max. Power support 350 Watts Graphics Outputs Depending on the capabilities of the installed graphics card PCI-Express Bus PCI-Express 3.0 x 16 in x4 mode Input Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C for connection to PC) Outputs 2 x USB 3.0

Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000 Internal Power Supply 500 Watts

For more information about the Sapphire GearBox 500 eGFX enclosure, as well as the company's additional Thunderbolt 3 and 4 products available from Sapphire's website.

Source: Sapphire Technologies