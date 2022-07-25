Menu
Company

Sapphire First To Launch 8 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 25, 2022

Sapphire has become the first manufacturer to officially introduce an 8 GB variant of the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card.

Sapphire Is The First AIB To Launch AMD's Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card In 8 GB Flavor

Sapphire announced the latest graphics card on its Twitter feed in the PULSE variation which rocks a custom design with a dual-slot and dual-fan cooler. The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT launched in the 4 GB GDDR6 flavors first but now, AIBs have been given the greenlight to launch 8 GB flavors too.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s Arc Graphics Cards Run Perfectly Fine on AMD Ryzen PCs With Resizable-BAR Enabled Despite No Official Support

Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU featured on the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card  is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and features a single SDMA engine. The chip rocks feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. The Radeon RX 6500 XT features 1024 cores though it is not the most entry-level GPU SKU within the RDNA 2 family as that title belongs to the Radeon RX 6400.

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPU for the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card comes with a 64-bit bus interface. The card will feature an 18 Gbps memory clock for a total bandwidth of 144 GB/s and an effective bandwidth (with Infinity Cache) of 232 GB/s.

11314_03_rx6500xt_8gbgddr6_c01_photographic-2
11314_03_rx6500xt_8gbgddr6_c02_photographic
11314_03_rx6500xt_8gbgddr6_c03_photographic
11314_03_rx6500xt_8gbgddr6_c04_photographic
11314_03_rx6500xt_8gbgddr6_c05_photographic
2 of 9

The official clock speeds are rated at 2610 MHz Game and 2815 MHz boost while the AIB model from Sapphire runs at a higher 2695 MHz Game and 2855 MHz Boost clock. These clocks are also higher than the 4 GB PULSE Radeon RX 6500 XT variant which comes clocked at 2685 MHz Game and 2825 MHz boost clocks.

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6500 XT PULSE graphics card is now available in both 8 GB and 4 GB variants. Both models come with a 130W TBP which is 23W higher than the official TBP of 107 Watts. There's no word on pricing but the 8 GB model should end up close to the $200 US figure considering the RX 6500 XT 4 GB models go for well below $200 US nowadays. In terms of GPU performance, we don't expect any major differences coming in from the extra VRAM but clock speed uplift will lead to slightly better overall performance.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6650 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6400
GPUNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XLNavi 22 KXTNavi 22 XTNavi 22 XLNavi 23 KXTNavi 23 (XT)Navi 23 (XL)Navi 24 (XT)Navi 24 (XL)
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm6nm6nm
Die Size520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2336mm2336mm2336mm2237mm2237mm2237mm2107mm2107mm2
Transistors26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion5.4 Billion5.4 Billion
Compute Units808072604040363232281612
Stream Processors51205120460838402560256023042048204817921024768
TMUs/ROPs320 / 128320 / 128288 / 128240 / 96160/64160/64144/64128/64128/64112/6464/3248/32
Game Clock2116 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz1815 MHz2495 MHz2424 MHz2330 MHz2410 MHz2359 MHz2044 MHz2610 MHz2039 MHz
Boost Clock2324 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2105 MHz2600 MHz2581 MHz2495 MHz2635 MHz2589 MHz2491 MHz2815 MHz2321 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs23.80 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs13.31 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs11.50 TFLOPs10.79 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPs
Memory Size16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache10 GB GDDR5 + 80 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit160-bit128-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit64-bit
Memory Clock18 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps17.5 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps18 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth576 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s432 GB/s384 GB/s320 GB/s280 GB/s256 GB/s224 GB/s144 GB/s112 GB/s
TDP335W300W300W250W250W230W220W176W160W132W107W53W
Price$1099 US$999 US$649 US$579 US$549 US$479 USTBD$399 US$379 US$329 US$199 US$159 US?

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order