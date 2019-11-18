SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB ‘4K Ready’ microSD Card Gets an Insane $150 Discount

A lot of modern-day smartphones feature gobs and gobs of storage but for the ones that don’t, there are always expandable microSD cards from companies like SanDisk. If your handset supports a 1TB microSD card, then you’ll absolutely love the company’s Extreme 1TB variant, which gets a massive $150 discount right over at Amazon. With the latest price cut, the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD card now costs $299.99, giving you ample storage in a form factor that’s as big as your fingernail. See how fast technology has come.

SanDisk Is a Reliable Name When It Comes to Storage

If you’re asking yourself, what’s so special about this storage card, well for starters, it’s 4K ready. What that means is the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD card can reach up to 160MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds for seamless 4K video recording from your smartphone, camera, or drone.

This is made possible thanks to the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30). In short, your videos won’t be laggy or skip a few frames because the high read and write speeds of the storage card will easily be able to keep up with the demanding bitrate of 4K video recording.

Reliability is also a concern that a lot of customers display when making a purchase. Thankfully, the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD card has been tested in various controlled environments to make it a more resilient product. It can withstand higher temperatures, it’s water-resistant, shock-proof and X-ray proof.

SanDisk also provides a manufacturer lifetime warranty and looking at all the safety measures incorporated, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll run into problems down the road. We’ve also included lower-capacity microSD cards belonging to the same SanDisk speed class so if you feel 1TB of expandable storage will be a little overkill, you can always opt for the others.