Samsung’s SmartThings App Rips Off Home App from iPhone and iPad

Samsung SmartThings App Gets a Refresh UI and Takes a Page (or Two) from Apple's Home App

If you have used Apple's Home app even once in your life in any capacity then you are well aware of how it looks like. Samsung just gave its SmartThings smart home app a refreshed UI on Android and it looks eerily similar to Apple's offering.

You get your Favorites at the top, Scenes right below it and devices underneath, exactly how Apple has done it with the Home app. But the great thing here is this - while this app does look like a ripoff, but it is way more functional now that it is. Having quick access to everything right after you launch the app is just a good thing. Try maneuvering around the awful Google Home app and you will know exactly what I am talking about.

Here's a quick look at what the Home app looks like:

This update to SmartThings is currently available for all Android users. The iOS update should be available soon so keep an eye out for that.