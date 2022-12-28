Samsung Wants to Finish the One UI 5.0 Rollout Before the End of this Year

Samsung has been pretty ambitious as far as the updates are concerned. The company quickly rolled out the revered One UI 5.0 update to almost all the supported Galaxy phones, with some still waiting. Still, they have announced today that the company will end the roll-out in the next four days, which should mean that all the devices that have not received the update will receive the update.

Samsung has released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update on over 46 devices in less than two months

If you look at the number, this means that Samsung has managed to update all of the supported devices (46 in total) to Android 13-based One UI 5.0 in less than two months. So, to Samsung's promise, the remaining devices should also get the update in the upcoming days.

This really is a promising attempt by Samsung because, in the past, the company has been criticized for delaying the update. I mean, this is the same company that has managed to get into a spat with Google multiple times over Android handling and updates in general, and now is the second fastest company to deliver the latest updates, beaten only by Google, of course.

My wife and I have been using the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update on our Galaxy A52s and Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively, and everything about the new update has been stellar. The theming support, as well as the overall battery life, animations, transitions, and user experience is perfect. I never thought I'd leave Nova Launcher for a first-party launcher, but Samsung's nailed the perfect balance and given us a definitive Android experience. On top of it all, the company's dedication to ensuring timely updates is nothing short of impressive.

Have you received the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update on your Samsung Galaxy phone? Let us know your experience below.