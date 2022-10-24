One UI 5.0 Introduction Film Shows How Proud Samsung Really Is

Samsung finally went ahead and launched the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to all Galaxy S22 users using the Exynos variant. Needless to say, it is nothing less than an achievement considering how Google released Android 13 a little over a month ago.

Now, Samsung has decided to publish an introduction film that takes us through all the highlights of One UI 5.0. Unlike Google which decided to make small adjustments to the new Android 13, Samsung has decided to go all out and introduced a lot of features, all of these, making the overall experience a lot better than before.

Samsung Shows Off Everything You Can do with the One UI 5.0 Update

You can look at the One UI 5.0 introduction film below and get an idea of what's coming.

Now, if you have the time to spare and you have watched the video, it is safe to say that at first, you might feel overwhelmed by the number of changes that the One UI 5.0 is bringing to the table and to be, this should not come as a surprise because this is exactly what happens with each release of Android.

Thankfully, if you are familiar with One UI 5.0 or Samsung phones in general, you should not have any issues whatsoever getting a hold of the features. However, if you do need some help, you can get all the information on the update here.

If you are interested, the Galaxy S22 series (Exynos variant) is now getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update; the Snapdragon variant, at least the Verizon variant is also getting the update, so your device should be receiving the update pretty soon.

We will be publishing download links once we get our hands on all the links for corresponding updates. Till then, stay tuned.