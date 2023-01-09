Samsung Wants the Galaxy S23 to be a Colorful Flagship

We are less than a month away from the official launch of Galaxy S23, and you can be sure there will be a lot of coverage surrounding the phone this month alone. Samsung phones are often subjected to leaks, and nothing is wrong with that.

Today, we have some information on the colors that the Galaxy S23 series will be coming in, and judging by the leaked information, it is safe to say that Samsung wants these flagships to be as colorful as possible.

The Galaxy S23 phones could be available in up to 9 colors at launch

Now, Samsung does not shy away from releasing several colors, so it should not come as a surprise. All three Galaxy S23 devices will come in Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Phantom Black. SnoopyTech revealed this. However, the latest information from industry specialist Ross Young reveals that the South Korean firm is also planning on releasing Grey, Light Blue, Light Green, and Red for the upcoming phones.

Finally seeing some new colors on the S23 Series, although much lower volume than the main 4 colors. The new colors on the S23 Ultra include Gray, Light Blue, Light Green and Red in addition to Beige, Black, Green and Light Pink. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 6, 2023

However, it is worth noting that the additional colors could only be available for Samsung's online store and are possibly limited to certain countries. This will not be the first time since Samsung has done that, so it should not be a surprise.

If we are to believe the recently leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, it is more than safe to say that Samsung has not drastically changed the design language of the new flagship series. The previous generation's design was already solid, and Samsung has just made it even better this time.

The rest of the specs involve a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 200-megapixel 1-inch sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and better overall software and hardware optimization. The series is set to go official on February 1st, later this year. So, stay tuned to get your hands on more information,