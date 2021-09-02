Samsung Starts Internally Testing Android 12 Based One UI 4.0

Samsung is set to roll out the One UI 4.0 beta based on Android later this month, and the Galaxy S21 series will be the first to receive the update. The company has also announced that the beta will be available for Sprint, T-Mobile, and unlocked units in the U.S. Now, it appears that Samsung has started testing the update internally but in China at the moment.

The First Look at Samsung's Android 12- Based One UI 4.0 Does Not Show a Lot Aside from New Charging Animation

Samsung seems to be testing the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta software for the Galaxy S21 series, the firmware version is G99x0ZCU2ZUHI, and while we do not have access to a changelog for the firmware, that does not mean that there are no new features. According to a tweet from a renowned tipster, Ice Universe, the new update brings UI modifications, a transparency effect in the notifications section, improved animations, and a new charging animation that you can check out in the tweet below.

Exclusive: This is One UI 4.0 Beta new charging animation pic.twitter.com/i3zKraxL8r — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2021

Looking at this, it seems like Samsung will soon open the One UI 4.0 beta program in China, some European countries, South Korea, and the U.S. However, the U.S. might be the priority here. Those who want to install the One UI 4.0 beta program can install the Samsung Members app, go to the app, and click on the banner.

Of course, the One UI 4.0/Android 12 beta rollout will be different based on the regions. I have not received the notification on my Galaxy S21 Ultra as of now, but other people might start getting the notification in the coming hours, days, or weeks. We will keep you posted as the beta program is extended to more regions.

I am excited to see what Samsung has done with the One UI 4.0. Considering how Android 12 on its own is one of the biggest updates in terms of the visual overhaul, it is only interesting to see how things are going to be when Samsung gets to have a spin on it.