Samsung Unveils Odyssey Neo G7 & G8 4K Mini-LED Gaming Monitors: Up To 240 Hz Freesync Premium Pro Support

Samsung has introduced its brand new Odyssey Neo G7 and G8 mini-LED gaming monitors which come with AMD Freesync Premium Pro. The new displays will offer 4K picture resolution with a 31.5-inch screen area.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 will offer users an exceptional 240Hz refresh rate, while the Odyssey Neo G7 will provide consumers with 165Hz refresh rates. The new Odyssey Neo models will support HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity. There is intense speculation that the Odyssey Neo G8 model will use Display Scream Compression, also known as DSC, to hand users 4K resolutions at 240Hz without the necessity of Chroma Subsampling.

Mini-LED backlights will showcase 1196 dimming zones locally, promoting intense and deeper blacks with plenty of bright picture highlights. NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification will support most machines and will be focused on a broader range of gamers from several graphics processor developers.

Samsung's high brightness levels for the Odyssey Neo G7 and G8 models will vary between the two displays. The Odyssey Neo G7 will offer users peak brightness levels of 1,000 nits, while the Odyssey Neo G8 will double the amount, providing 2,000 nits of brightness on the screen. Samsung has chosen to utilize a curved design for both new monitors with a radius of 1m.











While the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 does not have a release date or pricing, the Odyssey Neo G8 does have a launch date for June of this year and will sell with an MSRP of $1,500. The Odyssey Neo G7 is anticipated to sell for less, but it is only little speculation at this time without any current information.

Be among the first to own the all new Odyssey Neo G8 and top the leaderboard with the world’s first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, along with 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium pro.

You can reserve the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 on the company's website here, where the company will notify you via email once the product is available for purchase. In doing so, you will receive $50 off the purchase upon release.