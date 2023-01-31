Warranties For Graphics Cards & Motherboards Are Analyzed By Swiss Retailer

Digitec, a Swiss electronics retailer, recently revealed an analysis of warranty statistics for graphics cards and motherboards over the last twenty-four months. Seventeen brands were pitted against each other to see the highest defect rate during that time and the number of days it takes to process a warranty by each company. The retailer also ran a similar analysis for motherboards during the two years.

Graphics cards and motherboards are analyzed from 2020 to 2022 to discover the defect rate and warranty processing time with several manufacturers

A few things should be noted before looking at the results from Digitec. The number of graphics cards purchased and returned during the 24 months is 300 GPUs. Another factor is the period chosen, from 2020 to the end of 2022. This time was the highest point in history when cryptocurrency was in the public eye and graphics cards were used to mine for enthusiasts. It could be argued that the failure rate comes from crypto mining. Still, there were also many gaming graphics advancements, which have a similar stress effect to mining, depending on the situation and which side of the argument you stand on.

Also, the company with the least amount of GPU defects was Dell, which supplies GPUs for workstations and high-performance situations, which would stand to the high cost and build being superior to most GPUs in the marketplace. That being said, it is probably best to omit this from the findings, but it is understandable why it was added to the analysis.

The last thing to remember is that this information is not global but regional. In this case, some companies can process claims faster depending on the region's laws that the graphics cards or motherboards are shipped.

The company with the highest defect rate over a twenty-four-month period was XFX, with Sapphire a close second. Both companies are exclusive to AMD graphics technology and were the least used GPU brand to mine digital currency (NVIDIA graphics cards were the preferred GPU of choice for mining). The least amount of defects outside of Dell was from ASRock, which saw a 0.3% defect within the first 24 months.

Upon looking at the results of processing warranty claims, Sapphire, who happened to be one of the most defective GPUs during the two-year analysis, was also the fastest to process any warranties with only a three-day processing timeframe. The highest manufacturer warranty processing wait came from Gigabyte, who took eighteen days to process the contract and return it to the consumer. Most of the companies on the list started at nine days wait time to two weeks on average.

Motherboards saw many defects during the last two years, with MSI winning the defect rate at only 2.8% compared to the five other brands listed. Supermicro had the highest at five percent. Looking at the warranty claims, Biostar, which had a defect rate of 4.6% and was almost at the top of the defect rate, had the least wait time to process a warranty claim, where it was settled immediately. ASRock motherboards, on the other hand, took thirteen days for turnaround.

News Sources: Digitec, GaoHAQ on AMD Reddit, VideoCardz