Menu
Company

Samsung Phases Out DDR3 Memory To Focus on DDR5 Production, Lowers DDR4 Pricing As Demand Drops

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 15, 2022
Samsung Phases Out DDR3 Memory To Focus on DDR5 Production, Lowers DDR4 Pricing As Demand Drops 1

Samsung has lowered the cost of the company's DDR4 chips to usher in DDR5 memory manufacturing at a faster rate, reports DigiTimes.

Samsung decreases the price of DDR4 memory to speed up DDR5 production, and DDR3 phased out

The company is continuing its trend of scaling back chip production for the DDR3 memory modules and focusing on selling strategies for the cost-efficient DDR4 memory. The company hopes to not only remove the overstock of the older DDR3 memory from its factories but also to change the industry focus on the newer DDR5 memory to make it the standard for all systems and devices.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 “RDNA 3” GPU Codenames Detailed – Pink Sardine iGPU, Plum Bonito, Wheat Nas, Hotpink Bonefish dGPUs

IT Home reports that DDR3 suppliers are following the same trend "to maintain orders." With the changes in the market on consumer DRAM pricing, analysts expect the prices to expand over the next few months.

Samsung Phases Out DDR3 Memory To Focus on DDR5 Production, Lowers DDR4 Pricing As Demand Drops 2
Image source: Samsung

Prices for 4GB DDR4 memory have decreased since last month by close to eight percent, even though the lowering of costs was listed as "unreasonable" in the perspective of memory manufacturing costs. Analysts expect consumer-level DRAM prices to decline by fifteen percent by the end of the current quarter.

It is also reported that Samsung and SK Hynix have increased DDR5 memory production during both companies' attempts to phase out their DDR3 stock. The concern at this point is that DRAM growth will become limited throughout the market with the current strategy.

This aggressive pricing strategy is also not the first time that Samsung has approached this pricing structure in the industry. In June 2015, the company was reported to have lowered DDR4 modules to increase its market share. The effect that Samsung had on the marketplace caused several module vendors to feel the negative impact of the company's action. OEMs purchased chips directly from Samsung, removing the vendors from the equation. During this time, every manufacturer was transitioning to 20nm slowly due to the high investment expenditures.

Samsung's reducing prices on their memory modules, at that time DDR3, did prove to cause a more rapid adoption of the newer memory available and was seen as more profitable for the company.

News Sources: DigiTimes, IT Home, , , , ,

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order