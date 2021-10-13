Samsung Might Release a Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the BTS Fans

Samsung has made a habit of teaming up with BTS, South Korea's biggest Kpop group. Samsung has been using them to promote their products and even released a BTS edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition last year. However, the latest tweet sent out by Samsung hints that the South Korean firm might be releasing a Galaxy Z Flip 3 BTS Edition.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 BTS Edition Could Help Samsung Push More Units to the Market

Earlier today, Samsung tweeted from their official account, mentioning how they still need to talk about #GalaxyxBTS,” hinting that there is a potential collaboration on the horizon.

Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2 Event

However, that is not all. The tweet also includes a link to the press release that Samsung sent out earlier today about the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event. No details about the event have been revealed so far, but the press release does mention that Samsung will be "opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology."

The Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel and live on 20th October at 10 AM ET. We are expecting the BTS edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 to go official at the event, along with the possible release of Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy Tab S8.

This is an excellent marketing tactic. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already a hot device amongst the younger generations, and by helping it brand through BTS, you are only getting more and more people to jump the wagon and put their money on the phone.

Let's see what Samsung has in stores for us, but I look forward to seeing how this collaboration plays out.