Samsung Just Hired a New Boss for Its Mobile Division; New Executive Was at the Forefront of the ‘Galaxy’ Brand Development

Due to the entry of new players in the industry and declining demand, the competition in the smartphone industry has intensified. Samsung, which is currently the number one smartphone vendor in the world, surely seems to be feeling the heat and that perhaps explains some recent corporate shakeups. The South Korean giant has appointed a new mobile boss, Roh Tae-moon, who will replace DJ Koh. The former mobile chief will now lead the company’s IT and mobile communications (IM) division.

At 52, Samsung’s Latest Hires Is One of the Youngest Executives of the Company

So, while DJ Koh is still very much a part of the company, perhaps in the face of a changing mobile landscape with the arrival of 5G-ready models and foldable handsets, Samsung decided someone else will be more suitable to lead the smartphone wing. Roh is one of the Korean giant’s youngest executives and his recent work was quite impressive. He was previously a smartphone development specialist and was responsible for the growth of the Galaxy smartphone brand.

Samsung, SK Hynix Hit Historic Highs On Stock Market Amid Renewed Optimism

Roh was apparently the man behind the recent decision to outsource more production to do cost savings for better competition with Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei who make cheaper devices to undercut the competitions. As such, he helped the company strengthen its global competitiveness and is expected to come up with newer strategies to rejuvenate the organization. Roh is supposedly known to be decisive and thus Samsung apparently believes that he will help the company cope with a potential market change.

In the future, we can expect to see more low-cost smartphones from Samsung and possibly more 5G-offerings across all price brackets. However, it’s too soon to speculate what exactly Roh is planning to help Samsung maintain its lead. For now, we can look forward to seeing him at the upcoming Unpacked event which will take place on February 11.

Source: Samsung

