Samsung Has Designed the Galaxy S23 Series with Environment in Mind

Now that Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S23 series, it is that time of the year when the company talks about all the achievements it has managed to net. Considering how we, as a society, have grown a lot more responsible towards the earth, Samsung is making sure that it contributes to the environment. That is why the Galaxy S23 series is designed with nature in mind.

Samsung has talked about how the company has used various recycled materials. The material Samsung used for the phones include pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass for the new phones. The company has also used ocean-bound plastic for the new phones, and by doing this, Samsung is hoping to prevent over 15 percent of discarded fishing nets from entering the world's oceans by the end of this year.

Samsung also takes pride in the durability and repairability of the Galaxy S23 series. For instance, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 debuts with the new phones are made out of 22% pre-consumer recycled content.

Furthermore, the company has shared that the Galaxy S23 Ultra comprises 80% recycled PET bottles, 22% recycled glass, and 20% ocean-bound plastic. The packaging of the new phones is made with 100% recycled paper, which is impressive. Not just that, 12 components inside each Ultra variant are made out of recycled material.

Samsung's race to be a green company is definitely commendable. It is a long race to save the planet, but as long as companies are willing to do their part, the results could be drastic and, ultimately, good for our planet. You can catch up with the rest of Galaxy Unpacked coverage here.