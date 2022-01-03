Samsung Gaming Hub Is a Game Discovery Streaming Platform Coming to Select Samsung 2022 Smart TVs

The Samsung Gaming Hub just got announced at CES 2022. Powered by Tizen, it's a game discovery streaming platform that will be released later this year for select Samsung 2022 Smart televisions.

Won-Jin Lee, Corporate President at Samsung Electronics, stated:

Our Samsung Smart TVs provide the ultimate entertainment destination for everyone across generations, interests, and viewing preferences. We know that gaming continues to increase in popularity for our customers and we have bridged the gap between our Smart TV leadership and advanced gaming software to create an easier way for people to enjoy the games they love, faster. We developed the Samsung Gaming Hub with our incredible content partners to benefit all gamers, and we plan to continue our collaboration to grow the ecosystem.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will also feature major game streaming services such as NVIDIA's Geforce NOW, Google Stadia, and Utomik. The latter company's CEO and founder Doki Tops shared the following statement:

We are excited to kickstart Utomik's venture into cloud gaming with a great partnership with Samsung. It starts Utomik's journey into hybrid gaming, allowing gamers to play games on any device and transition seamlessly to other devices, using both our smart download technology or cloud gaming technology depending on device and context.

Other game streaming services are said to be coming in the future. That could include the likes of PlayStation NOW, Microsoft's xCloud (through Game Pass), and Shadow.

Here's what you can expect from the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will be accessible via the main navigation menu across Gaming, Media, and Lifestyle categories.

Access to a Wide Range of Game Titles from Great Content Partners Instantly play your favorite games or discover new ones with easy access to the most popular Game Streaming services and console games on one screen. Launch partners will include NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Stadia and Utomik, and that’s just the beginning.

All Things Gaming in One Place - from game streaming to your game community Easy access to YouTube gaming to follow your favorite streamers. Bring your controller with you, pair your favorite controller to the Samsung Gaming Hub for a seamless experience. Explore, search and buy new games within the Samsung Gaming Hub, the ecosystem was built from the ground up to help gamers play the games they love, faster.

State of the Art Game Streaming Wrapped in a Premium Experience The best Samsung Smart TVs combine the latest game streaming technology with the intelligent technology for picture quality and sound to create a better gaming experience. High performance cloud-gaming takes the gaming experience on Samsung TVs to a whole new level. Console-like performance without the hassle of downloads or worrying about precious storage space or latency.



With LG TVs already sporting GeForce NOW support, Samsung clearly didn't want to be left lagging behind its main rival. Cloud gaming revenue is expected to continue growing from the current $1.57 billion grossed this year to the $6.53 billion estimated by Newzoo for 2024.