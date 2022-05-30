Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Leak in Full
We are expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 later this year. It should not come as a surprise that it will be the latest and greatest foldable on the market and while we have already seen a number of rumors about the specs, we now have a new leak that shows us a comprehensive spec sheet of the upcoming foldable and well, things look nice.
According to a tip from Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to be as powerful as you would expect. The device is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 12 to 16 gigs of RAM, and a choice between 256 or 512GB of storage. Safe to say, you are going to have an impressive device with powerful specs all around.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Feels a Lot Similar to the Predecessor
Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to have a 4,400 mAh battery and just 25W fast charging, which might be a disappointment for a lot of people. However, I am hoping that with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the battery is not as bad.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
- Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
- 12/16GB RAM
- 256/512GB storage
- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)
- Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)
- Outer Cam: 10MP
- Android 12, OneUI
- 4,400mAh battery, 25W
— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022
Another thing that might disappoint some people is the fact that you are not getting an upgrade with the screen size. FOr starters, you are getting a 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ foldable panel with a 6.2-inch 120Hz external screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also tipped to offer a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. Additionally, you are expected to have a 16-megapixel under-display selfie camera and a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the external screen. Sadly, there is no additional information on whether or not we are going to see the S Pen slot on the phone or not but we will keep you posted as there is more information available.
