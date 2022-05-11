Galaxy Z Fold 4 Finally Breaks Cover in These Renders

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 along with the Z Flip 4 in August, later this year. The information surrounding these devices has appeared numerously in the past but we have not had the chance to see how these devices look. Well, that changes today as we have our hands-on first images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and it is everything one could expect.

The images are coming as a courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix, and they have shared the first batch of 3D CAD renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

How to Watch the Google I/O 2022 Keynote

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Plays it Safe with a Similar Design

You can have a look at the images below.









Judging by the renders, the upcoming Fold 4 is going to bring 3 main cameras, a punch-hole cutout on the cover display, and a 6.2-inch external display with a 7.6-inch internal display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to be measured 155x130x7.1mm when folded and 158.2×128.1×6.4mm when unfolded. You can also see a protruded camera lens which reminds us of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The OLED display could be compatible with the S Pen, however, it is unclear if it will have a slot inside.

The upcoming foldable also features a metal frame, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and USB Type-C for charging. The phone can have the IPX8 rating that we have come to expect along with wireless and reverse-wireless charging.

The phone should go official sometime in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We will keep our eyes out and will update you as soon as we have more news.

What do you think about Samsung's upcoming foldable? Should the company go for another iconic design change or is this perfectly fine.