This Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition Features Ultra-Durable PVD Coating and a Price Tag Crossing $60,000

When the Galaxy S21 Ultra officially releases, it isn’t expected to come cheap, and just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, customers will need to cough up a premium. However, for the complete ballers out there, you might be wanting to secure yourself a handset with a luxury aesthetic. Well, Caviar has just the version for you, but it’s going to cost you an eye-watering amount.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition Has a Rear Side Where the Majority Is Made out of 18-Karat Gold

Caviar has provided the following description of the limited edition of the Galaxy S21 Ultra for the affluent customers.

“The case is made of black ultra-durable PVD coating, which contrasts favorably with the decorative elements of shiny pure gold. An impression of luxury and grace is created by combining strict lines with the laser engraved number 21. The gold Caviar inscription in the lower right corner adds a special chic not impeding the overall laconic design. If you appreciate a luxurious classic style, this model was created specially for you!”





















The highlight of this model is that in addition to the majority of the back being made of 18-karat gold, there are decorative lines made using a laser, which forms the number ‘21’. These signify which Galaxy S lineup this limited edition smartphone belongs to, in case you forgot while carrying it around. Caviar has also set the starting price of this model at $63,000 USD when using direct currency conversion, and it will be shipped to customers bearing 128GB of internal storage.

Aside from that, there are no other upgrades compared to the regular version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. You still get the 5000mAh battery, 6.8-inch QHD+, 120Hz screen, an array of cameras at the back, and more. Of course, the disappointing revelation of this smartphone is that it’s not immediately available. According to previously leaked information, the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled on January 14, with pre-orders starting shortly after the announcement.

News Source: Caviar