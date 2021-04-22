Galaxy S21 FE Fresh Renders Show Us What the Device is Going to Look Like

Samsung is set to unveil several premium devices later this year. We know that the foldable devices are going to be unveiled in July. Still, Samsung also plans on launching the Galaxy S21 FE in the second half of this year, which will be the cheapest S series device in the Galaxy S21 family, and will bring the same great specs, but with some corners cut, which is always a great thing, in the first place.

Over the past couple of months, we have seen some leaks regarding the phone coming up, but today we are looking at some fresh renders of the Galaxy S21 FE shared with us by LetsGoDigital, one of the more reliable sources.

Galaxy S21 FE Could Become the Cheapest Device in the Galaxy S Lineup

The renders show the device in multiple colors and clearly highlight how the S21 FE is something that Samsung wants to aim at younger generations and will be making this device more accessible. You can check out the renders below.









The renders clearly show the Galaxy S21 FE from all the angles possible and give us a good idea of what the device will be about. You will, of course, get a flat-screen this time around, and more importantly, thicker than usual bezels, which is not really a problem for a lot of people. Everything else looks a lot like the base variant of the Galaxy S21, and that is not bad by any means.

We are expecting the same specs, as well. Including a Snapdragon 888 or an Exynos 2100 chipset, 6 or 8GB of RAM, possibly expandable storage. A 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with IP68 dust and water-resistant.

As far as the release date is concerned, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to launch in the second half of this year, but at the moment, the information on the release and availability is scarce. Still, we will keep you posted as there is more information available. In addition to that, our source also shared an introduction video that you can check below.