Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Could Be Unveiled at CES 2020

Samsung was earlier expected to launch the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in December, but the unveiling was reportedly delayed and for a good reason. A couple of recent reports later hinted at a January unveiling and now a new one fresh out of South Korea has claimed the same, whilst also making some predictions about other details surrounding the announcement.

Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Could Be Followed With Samsung’s First Flagship Smartphone Family of 2020

The report says that the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be unveiled during the CES 2020 trade show that will take place from January 7 to January 10 in Las Vegas. The scoop apparently comes from insiders and following the launch, the phones will likely be released in India first, before making their way to other markets.

Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ 5G to Get Android 10 in 2020

In the past couple of weeks, we have seen various rumors regarding the affordable variants of Samsung’s budget devices and quite recently, their alleged renders also popped up. All of these are telltale signs that the handsets are nearing their unveiling. The newer models have apparently been cleared for launch by various regulatory bodies as well. Moreover, Samsung is unlikely to announce the devices around the same time as the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy Fold successor, so a CES 2020 unveiling makes total sense.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and last year’s Exynos 9810 SoC under the hood. Additionally, it is expected to sport a triple rear camera system and pack in a generous 4500mAh battery, along with a rumored $650 price. As for the Galaxy S10 Lite, it is also rumored to have a 6.7-inch panel, but with a more powerful Snapdragon 855 inside. It will most likely also feature three cameras and a 4500mAh cell, but strangely, it’s rumored to carry a higher price tag than the Galaxy Note 10 Lite; $750 for the base configuration.

With the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite launch, Samsung can hope to attract consumers looking for specifications-heavy phones that are easy on the pocket, something which Apple and Google are also trying to do with the stripped-down versions of their premium phones. We also think that perhaps Samsung should reduce the price, just a little to gain a competitive edge, but that’s our thought on the matter.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the future? Let us know by commenting below.

Source: The Korea Herald

