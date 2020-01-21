Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price Revealed; Base Variant to Sell for $550

Samsung quietly unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this month. Both devices aim to deliver the quintessential Samsung experience at a much lesser cost. Samsung announced the devices via a press release and later showcased them at CES 2020. However, the company was fairly tight-lipped about the prices. Now, we know that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite price is set at INR 38,999 ($550). That is, of course, for the base variant of the device which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The 'top-end' Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with 8 GB of RAM and the same amount of storage. It will set you back by INR 40,999 ($577). These are the only two variants for sale, in India at least. Chances are, there won't be a 256 GB variant of the device altogether. Thankfully, there is a dedicated micro SD card slot to compensate for the lack of storage. Some rumors predicted that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite price would be set at around $600, and these figures aren't too far off.

So, just what do you get for your ~$600? For starters, you get a nearly two-year-old Exynos 9810 SoC that powered the Galaxy Note 9 in 2018 and the Note 8’s 12 MP primary rear camera assisted by two other sensors. One of them is a 12 MP F2.2 ultra-wide camera, while the other is a 12 MP 2x zoom lens. Lastly, the front-facing camera is a 32MP sensor.

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a centered punch hole is slightly more impressive and at the very least makes the device look modern. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by an impressive 4,500 mAh battery that supports charging at 25W. Lastly, it comes with Android 10 out of the box. Since this is a Galaxy Note device, it comes with an S Pen. Its features are standard and on par with what one would get with a regular Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available for pre-order on Samsung's official website. The device will be available for purchase starting February 3rd. There is no word about an international release just yet, but we should know more about it in the coming weeks. The chances of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite being sold in the United States is low, considering that there is no Snapdragon variant of it.