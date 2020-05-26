Samsung Exynos 880 Goes Official, Budget Chip for 5G Smartphones

This year is all about 5G and whether you like it or not, this is what most companies are aiming at. This should not come as a surprise for anyone. Even when 4G/LTE became a thing, we saw the same trend all over the place. Therefore, it is only fair that the same is happening. Samsung is trying their best to bring more and more advancements and today, they have announced the Exynos 880.

Almost every SoC manufacturer is bringing their 5G equipped chips and Samsung does not want to stay behind either. The Exynos 880 is specifically targetted for mid-range devices whereas the Exynos 990, as well as the upcoming Exynos 992, will be reserved for flagship devices.

OnePlus Buds are the Truly Wireless Earbuds from OnePlus and Could Launch in July

The Exynos 880 From Samsung is a Mid-Range Chip With 5G Support and Eight Cores

For those who want to know the technicalities, the Exynos 880 is based on the 8nm FinFET process, and it comes with two Cortex A77 cores clocked at 2.0Ghz and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8Ghz. The reason Samsung has chosen this configuration is to achieve balance in the performance as well as efficiency. On the graphical side of things, you are getting a Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. The Exynos 880 is also coming with an integrated NPU which will be responsible for aiding in the AI performance of the smartphones. Furthermore, the Exynos 880 is going to be able to support resolutions of up to 2520 x 1080 as well as LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.1, and eMMC 5.1 storage.

As far as the camera department is concerned, the Exynos 880 will be able to have support for up to 3 sensors concurrently, as well as 5 sensors individually. It can go as high as 64 megapixels or up to 20+20 megapixel dual configuration. As far as recording is concerned, the Exynos 880 will be able to record 4K @ 30 frames per second for both playback and video recording. The video side of things will also have support for HEVC, H.264, and VP9.

As mentioned earlier, the Exynos 880 will have support for 5G. To be precise, it supports 5G NR Sub-6GHz. This will grant a maximum download speed of 2.55Gbps and 1.28Gbps. As far as LTE is concerned, you have Cat.16 along with 5CA, which will grant you 1Gbps of download and Cat.18 with 2CA for as high as 200Mbps of upload. The Exynos 880 will come with support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and FM. As for GPS, you have support for GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo satellite systems.

You can look at the complete infographic below.

Galaxy Note 20 Plus Renders Show the Device From All Angles

There is no information on the devices that will be coming with the Exynos 880 but we can speculate that most of the A series of smartphones will be coming with this chip.