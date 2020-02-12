Samsung Electronics is pushing the industry another step forward with an expansion of QLED 8K SMART displays, new applications of The Wall and showcasing the new-and-improved Samsung Flip 2 digital flipchart. This year at ISE, Samsung will unveil the latest 2020 QLED 8K SMART signage – the world’s first 8K display capable of 24/7 operation.

Samsung is Optimizing The QLED 8K SMART Displays To Run 24/7 Without Any Issues

The latest QLED 8K signage (model QPT-8K) features exceptional picture quality. Samsung QLED TVs are known for captivating image presentation, HDR10+ technology, and 100 percent color volume, plus perfect color accuracy and 2,000 nit peak brightness. The new signage is designed to be wall-mounted and is available in 65-, 75-, 82- and 98-inch versions perfect for a wide range of business needs.

Equipped with the AI Quantum Processor 8K, it has built-in 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning capabilities that can automatically upscale non-8K content to pristine and true-to-life 8K resolution. Some of the display’s latest features provide enhanced functionality for industries, such as healthcare, to take advantage of the true-to-life visual clarity and detail of 8K.

With DICOM simulation mode*, healthcare professionals can view grayscale medical images, including X-rays and MRI, for non-diagnostic purposes; thanks to Samsung’s superior display technology, images are seen in exceptional detail and clarity. The display also comes with Samsung’s powerful Tizen 5.5 operating system and supports connectivity with up to four different content sources all of which can be displayed simultaneously in 4K resolution, for a wide range of business use-cases where multi-screens are needed. The new QLED 8K signage is also compatible with Samsung’s latest comprehensive software solution for signage, MagicINFO 8, making each display capable of providing an all-in-one solution for businesses of any size.

Samsungs Expands Its 8K Lineup To Up to 583 Inches To Support All Business Needs

Samsung’s innovative use of microLED technology enables brand-new features in digital signage. Back again this year is one of Samsung’s most talked-about breakthroughs in display technology: the award-winning modular microLED display known as The Wall. Unveiled last year, The Wall Luxury presents an unmatched visual experience with an array of lifestyle features available up to a stunning 292-inch 8K version. Samsung’s The Wall lineup boasts limitless possibilities when it comes to size, resolution or ratio and all the displays are completely bezel-free.





Samsung is expanding its lineup for The Wall this year with The Wall for Business. The latest iteration applies industry-leading visual experience for a wide variety of commercial applications from control rooms to broadcast centers, lobbies, design centers and more. The Wall for Business features a wide range of configurable and customizable sizes and ratios from 219- and 292-inch 4K versions, up to 437- and 583-inch 8K versions, the largest ever unveiled. The Wall for Business will be available globally beginning at ISE 2020.

Samsung Flip 2: A Digital Flipchart

Samsung Flip 2 is an intuitive and easy-to-use digital flipchart with nearly endless utility across corporate, education, creative, retail and beyond. The updated display maintains all the most useful features of the original model, with an enhanced design and new functions to better facilitate collaboration, sharing, and creative thinking.





To help foster better collaboration for users in different locations, Samsung has partnered with industry leader Cisco Webex, bringing together the innovative Webex Teams and Webex Roomkit Mini solution with Samsung Flip 2 display technology.

The Webex on Flip offering, which will be demonstrated onsite at ISE 2020, provides users with a comprehensive suite of features in an integrated experience. Webex on Flip, with intuitive user experience, allow users to effortlessly transition between flipcharts, meetings, presentations, and two-way whiteboarding with just a few simple touches. Built especially for remote collaboration, Webex Teams allows users joining through the platform from any location to contribute and whiteboard on their respective displays simultaneously, facilitating real-time collaboration regardless of where teams are located.