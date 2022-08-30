Menu
Samsung Display to Supply 82 Percent of All iPhone 14 Shipments for 2022

Omar Sohail
Aug 30, 2022
Samsung Display to Supply 82 Percent of All iPhone 14 Shipments for 2022

Apple has reportedly tapped three panel suppliers for the iPhone 14 family, out of which Samsung Display is expected to provide an unrivaled shipment to its lucrative client. According to the latest report, the Korean manufacturer will command an 82 percent market share.

BOE to Have the Lowest Market Share out of All Three Suppliers, Standing at a Measly 6 Percent

The latest data from Display Supply Chain Consultants reveals that compared to the previous year, Samsung Display had a negligible loss in its market share, down from 83 percent in the same. For the June to September volume in 2022, Samsung expects to have an 82 percent market, with LG Display chugging along with 12 percent and BOE coming in at third place with a 6 percent share.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple Completes Hardware Tests for iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Ahead of Launch

“By panel supplier, SDC has a remarkable 82% of projected June to September volumes. Last year, SDC had an 83% share of June to September volumes, so they barely lost any ground despite BOE’s and LGD’s efforts. LGD has reportedly been constrained so far this year as we hear it has not yet been qualified to ship iPhone 14 Pro Max panels to Apple through August due to some technical challenges.”

Apple will reportedly secure a total of 34 million iPhone 14 panels from the aforementioned suppliers. The technology giant secured around 1.8 million units in June, 5.35 million in July, and an additional 10 million in August. As for September, Apple is expected to receive the largest shipment, at 16.5 million units. For the remaining months, we believe that the iPhone maker will require more panels, with an earlier report claiming that the company aims to ship 90 million iPhone 14 units in 2022.

This means that Apple will require 56 million more panels to be fulfilled for the remaining year. As for which model will take up the most shipments, DSCC earlier commented that the iPhone 14 Pro Max would command the highest panel shipments out of the remaining three, which is no surprise, given that this model will have the most upgrades. To our surprise, the iPhone 14 Max, a less expensive model that will supposedly sport the same display size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have the least panel shipments, but the situation may improve with each passing month.

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series on September 7, so we will have all the details for you then.

News Source: DSCC

