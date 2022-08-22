Menu
iPhone 14 Pro Max Display Production to Be Highest of All Four Models, Claims Latest Shipment Estimates

Omar Sohail
Aug 22, 2022
Apple could produce more units of the iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to the remaining three versions arriving later this year, according to the latest panel shipment estimates. However, where one model is expected to garner the highest popularity, one version is said to sell the least.

Larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max Reportedly Said to Have the Lowest Production Figure, but the Situation May Improve With Time

Data shared by DSCC CEO Ross Young reveals that in the period between June and September, the iPhone 14 Pro Max touted the highest panel production share, standing at 28 percent of all shipments. The iPhone 14 Pro, which will likely undoubtedly be marketed as the smaller member of Apple’s Pro-iPhone series, is said to have a 26 percent share of all panel shipments and is tied with the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

Surprisingly, despite the inherent benefits that the bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max will eventually bring to the table, its panel shipments estimate is barely higher than the iPhone 14 Pro’s and iPhone 14’s. Surprisingly, MacRumors reports that the iPhone 14 Max, which will also sport a 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, has the lowest figure at 19 percent, but Young claims that the situation will improve as time moves on.

Young’s statement implies that the existing stock of the iPhone 14 Max may clear quickly, prompting Apple to inform suppliers to pick up shipments of this particular model. To recap, the technology giant reportedly asked its supply chain to mass produce 95 million iPhone 14 units for the remaining year. To fulfill the aggressive iPhone 14 shipments goal, Foxconn was previously reported to increases bonuses in an attempt to attract workers.

Also, given that the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max share the same display size, the less expensive version will come with the same benefits such as a bigger battery and extended screen real estate. In a previous revelation, we reported about the potential battery capacities belonging to each iPhone 14 model and it turns out that the iPhone 14 Max featured the highest cell out of all four models slate to be announced in September.

At the end of the year, we will see which iPhone 14 model was the most popular, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ross Young

