Samsung Decides to Mock Apple Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Samsung and Apple have been at it for the longest time and while Apple is planning to release the iPhone 14, it is safe to say that Samsung is going to take a shot at Apple once again. Sure, we do know about the rivalry both companies have shared, but the good news is that these rivalries are responsible for delivering some wonderful devices and innovations that we have seen. Samsung has now decided to mock Apple once again by releasing an ad.

Samsung Has Decided to Mock Apple Once Again by Boasting About Features on the Galaxy Phones

The official YouTube channel of Samsung US released a new ad titled "Buckle Up" that showcases all the innovative features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The ad is highlighting the 108-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the foldable design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the epic moon pictures that the S22 Ultra is capable of taking. The features will not be available on the upcoming iPhone.

You can look at the ad below.

The tagline in the latest Samsung ad is "This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you." All in all, it is safe to say that the latest ad does take a dig at Apple's low-res cameras that it has been featuring for iPhone for some time now. The ad also points out the features are already available in the Galaxy phones.

This is clearly not the first time that Samsung has taken a shot at Apple. It has mocked Apple on countless occasions including the notch on the iPhone X, Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack, and other instances as well.

However, it is safe to assume that Apple and Samsung are in a friendly competition rather than having full-on animosity toward each other.

Will you be getting your hands on the latest iPhone 14? Let us know what your thoughts are about Samsung attacking Apple once again.