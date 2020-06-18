Samsung Creates A Cloud Based Virtual Foundry Named SAFE For Its Fabless Customers

Samsung, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced the launch of the ‘Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) Cloud Design Platform (CDP)’ for fabless customers, in collaboration with Rescale, a leader in high-performance computing (HPC) applications in the cloud.

A Virtual Environment To Power Chip Creators That Don't Own Fab

The key highlight feature of Samsung foundry’s first SAFE Cloud Design Platform is that it provides a virtual environment to design chips in the cloud. By accessing this platform through the cloud, customers can immediately start designing at any time and anywhere. To maximize customers’ design convenience, SAFE CDP supports a very secure design condition that has verified with cloud companies. In addition, customers can utilize various Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools offered by multiple vendors such as Ansys, Cadence, Mentor, a Siemens Business, and Synopsys.

Gaonchips, one of Samsung Foundry’s Design Solution Partners, has already tested the SAFE CDP on its 14nm automotive project using Cadence’s Innovus Implementation System and has successfully reduced its design run-time by 30 percent compared to current on-premise execution. As designs move to advanced nodes and as transistor scaling occurs at each node, chip designs become more complex and computing power required for these designs has increased significantly, resulting in greater overhead time and cost to customers.

By adopting CDP, customers can reduce the burden of building their own server infrastructure, while flexibly utilizing additional computing power required for chip design and verification. Furthermore, they can take full advantage of Samsung’s diverse foundry ecosystem which includes EDA, intellectual property (IP), cloud, and design services offered by reputable partners.

To actively respond to the latest technology trends and lower the design barrier for developing competitive SoCs, Samsung launched the SAFE program in early 2018 and held the first SAFE Forum in the United States last year.