Furqan Shahid
Sep 14, 2022
Samsung Could Remove All Buttons from Future Galaxy Phones

Samsung might be heading toward a button-less direction in the future Galaxy phones. This means that your phone could ship without the power key and volume rocket. However, this change is going to happen a few years from now so you really do not have to worry about it the Galaxy S23 not having the basic features.

A Button-Less Galaxy Phone from Samsung Seems Like a Cool But Gimmicky Idea

The rumor does sound outlandish but it claims that the power and volume key button functions will be done entirely through software. Exactly how this system work is still not confirmed but the source has claimed that this will not be going live next year. So, for those waiting for Samsung to release the Galaxy S23 series or the Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 series, there is nothing to worry about.

The rumors do not end here. The source has claimed that the Galaxy S25 will be the first phone from Samsung to make use of the new button-less design but knowing Samsung's schedule, that phone is still around 2 years away from its debut, and it is too soon to say anything, in the first place.

Furthermore, the source has also claimed that Samsung could launch buttonless Galaxy phones only for businesses and the ones that are sold to everyone else might actually have physical buttons.

I would highly suggest that you are taking the rumor with a pinch of salt as the idea of a button-less design does look great, but it also leaves out a lot of other essential features that actually need a button, in the first place.

Would you be open to using a button-less Samsung Galaxy phone? Let us know your thoughts before.

