Samsung May Launch Galaxy S23 Series Early Next Year as a Battery Belonging to One of the Models Has Shown up Online

Omar Sohail
Sep 14, 2022
Samsung May Launch Galaxy S23 Series Early Next Year as a Battery Belonging to One of the Models Has Shown up Online

With the iPhone 14 evidently better than last year’s iPhone 13 series, Samsung will likely want to launch its Galaxy S23 family earlier to gain any advantage against its biggest smartphone rival. According to a database leak, a component belonging to one member of the Galaxy S23 range has been spotted, indicating that the Korean giant is slowly getting ready for its imminent arrival.

Battery Seemingly Belonging to the Galaxy S23 Plus Reportedly Appeared in a Certification Database

As most of you know, we are expected to be greeted by three models next year; the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-end model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Sammobile may not have found any information surrounding the batteries of the two models, but according to the latest report, Safety Korea, a battery certification database, registered the component with the model number EB-BS916ABY.

More details state that the cell will be used in the SM-S916B, which is the Galaxy S23 Plus’ model number. This battery will likely be mass produced by China’s ATL, which is the same firm that undertook orders for the units found inside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While there is an image posted of the battery rumored to belong to the Galaxy S23 Plus, the details are extremely blurry, so we cannot tell what its capacity will be, though we may have an idea by digging up past information.

Previously, we stated that the Galaxy S23 Ultra design would remain the same when compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This lack of change also suggests that the upcoming flagship will have the same 5,000mAh battery powering its innards, just like its predecessor. Based on this, we believe that if Samsung is currently not reported to increase the cell capacity of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it will likely use the same battery found in the Galaxy S22 Plus for the Galaxy S23 Plus, which is 4,500mAh.

Unless Samsung is in a generous mood, we do not believe that there will be a change to these batteries, but we are more than happy to get a surprise from the Korean tech behemoth.

News Source: Safety Korea

