Menu
Company

Samsung Begins Taking Pre-Orders For $3,500 Odyssey Ark 55″ & 165Hz Gaming Display

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 17, 2022
Samsung Begins Taking Pre-Orders For $3,500 Odyssey Ark 55" & 165Hz Gaming Display 1

The last report about Samsung's new Odyssey Ark gaming display was during CES 2022 earlier this year. Now, Samsung is taking preorders for their 55-inch gaming monitor, to release in the middle of September 2022 for $3,499.99. Website The Verge had a chance to test out a prototype of the new display with a selection of PC games.

Samsung begins preparations to release their next-gen Odyssey Ark gaming display in September

The new Samsung Odyssey Ark offers a 55-inch display with 4K screen resolution and 165 Hz refresh rates (an industry first). However, it does not stop there, as the new Odyssey Ark has several features that may entice several users.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
ACER Debuts Intel Arc A380 Desktop GPUs In Pre-Built Systems For 949 Euros, MSI Offers Arc A310 In PRO DP130 PC
g97nb_002_r-perspective-horizontal_black-1600x1200
g97nb_001_r-perspective-vertical_black
g97nb_004_back-horizontal_black-1600x1200
g97nb_002_ocbox2_black-1600x1200
g97nb_003_set3_black
2 of 9

The new gaming monitor from Samsung offers a 1000R curvature display that can be rotated from portrait mode to landscape mode, allowing for three separate video sources. The display also offers its operating system — Samsung's Tizen OS — integrated streaming applications, such as YouTube or Apple TV Plus. The Odyssey Ark also has built-in intelligent TV functionality with the company's internal Samsung Gaming Hub to allow cloud streaming through several platforms, such as Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Xbox Game Pass.

samsung-odyssey-ark-gaming-display-_wccftech-_1
samsung-odyssey-ark-gaming-display-_wccftech-_2
2 of 9

Outside of gaming on the Samsung Odyssey Ark, the monitor is capable of picture-in-picture modes, or PIP, which has become an industry standard with televisions and several PC monitors. In portrait mode, what the company is calling "cockpit" mode, the screen auto-corrects the picture so that the user does not have to make adjustments on their own. Additionally, the screen is angled towards the user in cockpit mode to assist in better ergonomics. The monitor is also wall-mountable with the included VESA mount.

Samsung includes two different remotes with their newest Odyssey Ark display. One is similar to a remote you would see on the television, while the second is dramatically different from what the company calls the Ark dial. The Ark dial places main functions, such as power, volume, input selection, and game bar, but puts them on larger buttons on the controller. The dial can rotate to adjust settings on the fly, adding a directional pad. Lastly, a small solar panel will allow for recharging capability.

Samsung Begins Taking Pre-Orders For $3,500 Odyssey Ark 55" & 165Hz Gaming Display 2

Regarding panel technology, the Samsung Odyssey Ark offers HDR, VRR, and four HDMI 2.1 ports but lacks any DisplayPort connectivity. Like the recently reviewed Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide display, Samsung's offering changes slightly by adding Mini LED backlighting with 1,500 nits of brightness.

Specifications
Model G97NB
Screen Size 55”
Flat / Curved 1000R Curved
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Processor Neural Quantum Processor Ultra
Matte Display Yes
Back Light Unit Quantum Mini LED(Local Dimming)
HDR(High Dynamic Range) Quantum HDR 2000
Contrast Ratio Static 1,000,000 : 1
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160
Response Time 1ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate Max 165Hz
VRR FreeSync Premium Pro
Samsung Gaming Hub Yes
Others Ark Dial, Flex Move Screen, MultiView, Game Bar, Game Mode
Auto Source Switch + Yes
Eye Saver Mode Yes
Flicker Free Yes
Adaptive Picture Yes
Off Timer Plus Yes
Sound Output 60W
Channel 2.2.2ch (4 speakers and 2 woofers)
Frequency Response 45Hz ~ 20KHz
Dolby Atmos Yes
HDMI HDMI 2.1 (4EA), HDMI-CEC
Lan Port RJ45 (1EA)
Color Black
Stand Type Height Adjustable Stand (HAS)
Tilt Yes
Pivot Yes (Cockpit Mode)
Wall Mount Yes (200×200, 300×300, 400×400)

News Sources: The Verge, Samsung Official Store, , , , , ,

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Game Pass
USD 40

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order