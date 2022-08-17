Samsung Begins Taking Pre-Orders For $3,500 Odyssey Ark 55″ & 165Hz Gaming Display

The last report about Samsung's new Odyssey Ark gaming display was during CES 2022 earlier this year. Now, Samsung is taking preorders for their 55-inch gaming monitor, to release in the middle of September 2022 for $3,499.99. Website The Verge had a chance to test out a prototype of the new display with a selection of PC games.

The new Samsung Odyssey Ark offers a 55-inch display with 4K screen resolution and 165 Hz refresh rates (an industry first). However, it does not stop there, as the new Odyssey Ark has several features that may entice several users.

The new gaming monitor from Samsung offers a 1000R curvature display that can be rotated from portrait mode to landscape mode, allowing for three separate video sources. The display also offers its operating system — Samsung's Tizen OS — integrated streaming applications, such as YouTube or Apple TV Plus. The Odyssey Ark also has built-in intelligent TV functionality with the company's internal Samsung Gaming Hub to allow cloud streaming through several platforms, such as Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Xbox Game Pass.

Outside of gaming on the Samsung Odyssey Ark, the monitor is capable of picture-in-picture modes, or PIP, which has become an industry standard with televisions and several PC monitors. In portrait mode, what the company is calling "cockpit" mode, the screen auto-corrects the picture so that the user does not have to make adjustments on their own. Additionally, the screen is angled towards the user in cockpit mode to assist in better ergonomics. The monitor is also wall-mountable with the included VESA mount.

Samsung includes two different remotes with their newest Odyssey Ark display. One is similar to a remote you would see on the television, while the second is dramatically different from what the company calls the Ark dial. The Ark dial places main functions, such as power, volume, input selection, and game bar, but puts them on larger buttons on the controller. The dial can rotate to adjust settings on the fly, adding a directional pad. Lastly, a small solar panel will allow for recharging capability.

Regarding panel technology, the Samsung Odyssey Ark offers HDR, VRR, and four HDMI 2.1 ports but lacks any DisplayPort connectivity. Like the recently reviewed Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide display, Samsung's offering changes slightly by adding Mini LED backlighting with 1,500 nits of brightness.

Specifications Model G97NB Screen Size 55” Flat / Curved 1000R Curved Aspect Ratio 16:9 Processor Neural Quantum Processor Ultra Matte Display Yes Back Light Unit Quantum Mini LED(Local Dimming) HDR(High Dynamic Range) Quantum HDR 2000 Contrast Ratio Static 1,000,000 : 1 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 Response Time 1ms (GTG) Refresh Rate Max 165Hz VRR FreeSync Premium Pro Samsung Gaming Hub Yes Others Ark Dial, Flex Move Screen, MultiView, Game Bar, Game Mode Auto Source Switch + Yes Eye Saver Mode Yes Flicker Free Yes Adaptive Picture Yes Off Timer Plus Yes Sound Output 60W Channel 2.2.2ch (4 speakers and 2 woofers) Frequency Response 45Hz ~ 20KHz Dolby Atmos Yes HDMI HDMI 2.1 (4EA), HDMI-CEC Lan Port RJ45 (1EA) Color Black Stand Type Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) Tilt Yes Pivot Yes (Cockpit Mode) Wall Mount Yes (200×200, 300×300, 400×400)

