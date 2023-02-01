Samsung Announces Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro Series With Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, S Pen, More

Today, Samsung has seen fit to announce its latest Galaxy Book 3 series which comes with a boatload of new additions and forward-facing features. The company released the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. All models feature OLED panels with support for S Pen and powerful internals. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung launches new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro Series With a Premium Look, Powerful Internals, and More

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event today where it will announce the new Galaxy S23 series. The smartphones come with incremental changes in the design department but are packed with a plethora of new additions. As for the Galaxy Book 3 series, the company has planned something special for users.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the highlight of the event as it is the company's most powerful notebook to date. It is powered by Intel's H-series processors that can go up to Core i9 with 14 cores, 20 threads, and packs a boost speed of up to 5.4GHz. Furthermore, you can equip it with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. As for memory, you can equip it with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

In terms of visuals, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that can go up to 400 nits of brightness. It also packs a higher 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 2880 by 1800. The 1080p webcam is more than a welcome addition and the port selection is quite hefty. All Galaxy Book 3 models feature Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. It is 16.5mm thick and weighs 3.9 pounds. Since it uses an aluminum chassis, the machine is heavier than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is available for pre-order and starts at $2,399. You can check out more details here.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series

If you are not looking for a heavy-duty machine, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro also comes with a handful of new features and design changes, It is powered by Intel's 13th-gen Core P-series chips and can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro series comes in two sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also features the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same 2880 by 1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Book 3 is built from aluminum and weighs 2.58 pounds and 3.4 pounds for the 14-inch and 16-inch variants, respectively. The design is an improvement over its predecessor as it looks more durable and premium at the same time.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is available for pre-order and starts at $1,449. You can check out more details here.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is the company's convertible notebook with a gigantic 16-inch display. It features the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2880 by 1800 resolution. It features support for S Pen with a hinge that rotates 360 degrees - a combination made for designers and content creators. It is only available in the 16-inch size and powered by the same 13th-gen Core P-series chips. You can bump it up with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

This time around the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 brings a 5G option as well. The design is aluminum and looks quite premium compared to the older models. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series are available for pre-order starting from $1,899 and available on February 17.

This is all there is to it, folks. What do you think about the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.