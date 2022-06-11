Saints Row PC Requirements Partly Revealed and They Are Quite Reasonable

The Saints Row PC requirements have been partly revealed by Deep Silver and they are quite reasonable.

To date, only the minimum PC specs have been listed on the Epic Games Store with the recommended requirements being announced later on. From what we've seen from the announcement and gameplay trailers, we would have expected steeper minimum specs, but it appears that the next installment in the popular franchise will run on most setups.

To be able to at least run the Saints Row reboot, players will need an Intel Core i3-3240 or Ryzen 3 1200 CPU combined with a GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 graphics card and 8GB of RAM. 50GB of free space is required to install the game. Down below you'll find the official requirements, as shared by the publisher.

Saints Row PC Requirements Minimum (1080p – 30 FPS) Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit TBD CPU Intel Core i3-3240 or

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 TBD RAM 8GB TBD GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or

AMD Radeon RX 480

Saints Row releases globally on August 23rd across PC (as a timed Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The reboot was officially announced back in August of last year. We've also included the announcement trailer.