SaGa Frontier Remastered New Screenshots Showcase Additional Features

A new batch of SaGa Frontier Remastered screenshots has been shared online, showcasing the many new features that will be included in the remaster.

The new screenshots, shared online by Japanese website 4Gamer, showcase new features like new story events, new map pointers, the option to increase battle speed, a Scenario Chart that shows the current objective, and more.

SaGa Frontier Remastered will also feature a new playable character Fuse, who was only a recruitable character in the original PlayStation release.

The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character!

Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own. Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed!

SaGa Frontier Remastered launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android on April 15th worldwide.