SaGa Frontier Remastered Announced for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

The SaGa series is making its comeback on consoles sometime next year with SaGa Frontier Remastered.

The game, which has been announced for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, will be a remaster of the PlayStation 1 game released back in 1998 complete with visual enhancements and a brand new character. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below.

Final Fantasy 14 Announcement Showcase Will Debut in February 2021

The 1998 classic is back: SaGa Frontier is being remastered with updated graphics, events, cutscenes, enhancements (and a new protagonist!) for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android - launching in Summer 2021 pic.twitter.com/3VsrEReHnA — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) November 28, 2020

The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character!

Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own. Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed!

SaGa Frontier Remastered launches on a yet to be confirmed 2021 release date on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide. We will let you know when the game launches precisely as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.