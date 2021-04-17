The Ryzen 5 3500X Is Currently The Cheapest AMD 6 Core Desktop CPU You Can Buy For Under $200 US

AMD's Ryzen 5 3500X is now available at major online retailers and might just be the cheapest 6 core Zen CPU you can buy right now. The AMD Ryzen 5 3500X was launched back in 2019 along with the Ryzen 5 3500X and was then aimed at the 9th Gen Intel Core lineup. However, the lineup offers great performance to budget users and might be the best option for them if they're eyeing a 6 core chip.

AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Hits Retail For Under $200 US, Cheapest 6 Core AMD CPU You Can Get Right Now

The AMD Ryzen 5 3500X and the Ryzen 5 3500 might be aggressively priced 6 core chips for their time but back then, AMD was competing with Intel who was reluctant to offer SMT on its budget & mainstream chips. As such, the Ryzen 5 3500 series CPUs also came with no SMT support and as such, only had 6 threads adjacent to the 6 cores. Now modern applications and games scale well with a higher number of threads, especially AMD's whose SMT performance is widely recognized as being stellar over Intel. Even without SMT, the AMD Ryzen 5 3500 series CPUs offer good value if you are primarily building a budget AMD PC.

AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Desktop CPU Specifications

Starting off with the AMD Ryzen 5 3500X, we are looking at a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. The processor features 32 MB of cache, a 65W TDP, and a price close to $150 US. It is highly liked that AMD would choose a $149.99 US price for this specific chip.

The chip comes with 24 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, support for 3200 MHz memory. The 32 MB Game Cache is also said to deliver much better latencies in a wide variety of esports titles so that is something to consider for gamers on a budget when having to select between an AM4 & the LGA 1151 platforms.

AMD & Intel 6 Core CPU Prices

Over at Newegg, the AMD Ryzen 5 3500X is listed for $172.48 US while the Ryzen 5 3600 retails for $238.99 US. The Ryzen 5 5600X costs are way higher at around $380 US due to low supply. Amazon has the Ryzen 5 3500X listed for a much higher $244.85 US which is the same price as the Ryzen 5 3600 and the latter is indeed the better option.

While the Ryzen 5 3500X is the cheapest AMD 6 core option, it definitely isn't the overall budget 6 core champ. That title goes to the Intel Core i5-10400F which retails for $159.99 US (Newegg) and $157.99 US (Amazon). Even the latest Core i5-11400F costs $179.99 US at Newegg and $174.99 US at Amazon. Both Intel CPUs come with 6 cores and 12 threads making them a far attractive value.

The only downside is that unlike the Ryzen 5 3500X, you cannot overclock the Intel chips and they also come with a lower cache. Motherboard makers do offer power limit overclocking but that will lead to higher temperatures and power consumption than the standard listed 65W (PL1) TDP.