Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X Have Very Different CCX Configurations

AMD is bringing it in the budget category hard with the Ryzen 3 3100 and the Ryzen 3 3300X. What at first appeared to be the same chips with only clock speed and price variations are proving to be much more interesting than we originally thought. thanks to Komachi on twitter (via VideoCardz.com) for sharing slides with the world pertaining to the upcoming Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X we now have presentation slides, as well as the chiplet layout for these two pint-sized powerhouses that are actually poised to take on the Intel Core i5 lineup for less than $120 and there might be a good reason in the layout how they intend to do that.

Differences Are More Than Skin Deep

It was originally presumed that the Ryzen 3 3300X is just a better binned and overclocked Ryzen 3 3100, not quite so fast partner. There is a major key difference in these two and that difference lies in the CCX designation. Both Ryzen 3 chips may look the same on the surface as they're using the need I/O Die and only one CCD just like the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 series, but it's what is going on inside that CCD that is very different.

The Ryzen 3 3100 uses what we're used to seeing across a pair of CCXs where the cores are split evenly across them making it a 2+2 design with 2 cores on each chiplet disabled for whatever reason. The big kicker here is that the Ryzen 3 3300X actually breaks this and goes asymmetrical with NONE of the cores on one of the CCXs in use but rather all of the cores on one of the CCXs in use. Thanks to Zen's cache being tied to the core you retain the same total cache on both configurations.

But how does this impact performance? Easy and all wrapped up in one word, Latency. And that is how the Ryzen 3 3300X is managing to put in the claim of beating the Core i5. See, the Ryzen 3 3100 will still suffer from inter-CCX latency as there are only 2 cores on each CCX, while the Ryzen 3 3300X will act closer to a traditional quad-core and only have one point of contingency when it comes to the I/O Die.

This latency could be the key benefactor in making the Ryzen 3 3300X the choice for gamers and make it well worth the additional $20 asking price. The one byproduct that might be in favor of the Ryzen 3 3100 for general use is going to be the idea that it might be slightly easier to cool since the cores aren't all crammed into one little spot but rather spread out. But both chips are most likely going to be a breeze to keep cool

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X CPU Specifications

The Ryzen 3 3300X will be rocking 4 Zen 2 cores with SMT enabled making it a 4 core 8 threaded chip with a base frequency of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. The Ryzen 3 3300x will be paired up with 18 MB of total cache making it 80% higher than the 10 MB found on its predecessor the Ryzen 3 2300X. All of this staying at a low TDP of 65W should make it appealing for smaller builds and requiring a very modest cooling solution. Expect the Ryzen 3 3300X to be available beginning May 21st, 2020.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU Specifications

The Ryzen 3 3100 tones things down just a hair but manages to retain the 4 core and 8 thread Zen 2 based design. Cache and TDP remain the same with a total of 18 MB and a 65W TDP. The biggest change here is the reduction of the base clock to 3.6 GHz and the boost clock to up to 3.9GHz. If that doesn't scare you then the $20 savings over the Ryzen 3 3300X should make the price tag of $99 for the Ryzen 3 3100 a very attractive offer! This chip is also expected to become available beginning May 21st, 2020.

