RUMOR: NVIDIA RTX 3090 Performance Slides Leaked

The performance benchmarks of NVIDIA's RTX 3090 have apparently leaked out. Before you read this, however, keep in mind that this is a rumor. We were not able to verify the authenticity of the source and you are reading this post at your own risk. If unverified posts that could turn out to be fake aren't your piece of cake, stop reading now. The only reason we are covering this rumor is that it coincides with something Kopite (a very well known leaker) posted and Cyberpunkcat has correctly leaked HBM details in the past. It could very well turn out to be a fake. You have been warned.

Alleged NVIDIA RTX 3090 Performance Benchmark Slides Leak Out

Since you have decided to continue reading despite the warnings, let's dig into it. The slides are allegedly draft slides being prepared for the announcement. The first slide is a simple mockup of the RTX 3090 with the basic specs: 5248 cores, 24GB of GDDR6 memory and 19.5 Gbps memory clock. I have to note here that these slides (if they are legit) are likely the draft versions and unlikely to be the final polished presentation we usually see from NVIDIA.

The benchmark slides on the other hand showcase three gaming titles with the latest version of DLSS and over 2 times the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti. The RTX 3090 will apparently yield more than 2x the performance in Control, exactly twice the performance in Minecraft RTX and slightly less than twice the performance in Wolfenstien: Youngblood. These are all titles that support NVIDIA's RTX tech and with DLSS enabled you can actually play these in glorious 4K resolution.

The leak itself was posted by an unknown twitter account that was vouched for and vetted by CyberPunkCat:

Interestingly, just a few moments before, Kopite (a very well known leaker that has been spot on about everything) had posted the exact same benchmark names which lends credence to this rumor. While it is possible to fake these slides in 5 minutes, combined with CyberPunkCat's vouch for the leaker, it did at least merit coverage as a rumor.

In any case, we will know in just over a day whether this is true or not. In case it turns out to be false, we will update the post with the debunked tag.

What we know about NVIDIA SKUs:

Since we do not know the confirmed naming schemes yet, I will refer to these boards according to their board numbers and the RTX 2000 series card they are intended to replace.

The crown jewel of NVIDIA's lineup is the PG132-10 board with 24GB of vRAM. It is going to be replacing the RTX 2080 Ti and is currently scheduled to launch in the second half of September. We then have the PG132-20 and PG132-30 boards, both of which are replacing the RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card and will have 20GB and 10GB worth of vRAM respectively. The PG132-20 board is going to be launching in the first half of October while the PG132-30 board is going to be launching in mid-September. It is worth adding here that these three parts are likely the SKU10, 20 and 30 we have been hearing about and the SKU20 is going to be targetted dead center at AMD's Big Navi offering (and hence the staggered launch schedule). Since AMD's Big Navi will *probably* have 16GB worth of vRAM, it also explains why NVIDIA wants to go with 20GB. The PG142-0 and PG142-10 are both going to be replacing the RTX 2070 SUPER and will feature 16GB and 8GB worth of vRAM respectively. While the PG142-10 has a known launch schedule in the second half of September, the PG142-0 board has no confirmed launch date yet. Finally, we have the PG190-10 board which is going to be replacing the RTX 2060 SUPER graphics card and will have 8GB of vRAM as well. The launch schedule for this board has not been decided yet either.

NVIDIA Ampere GPUs Partial Specs And Launch Dates

Board ID Replacement Class vRAM Bus Width Launch Schedule PG132-10 2080 Ti 24 GB 384 bit 2H Sept. PG132-20 2080 Super 20 GB 320 bit 1H Oct. PG132-30 2080 Super 10 GB 320 bit Mid. Sept. PG133* 2080 FE (TBC) TBD TBD TBD PG142-0 2070 Super 16 GB TBD TBD PG142-10 2070 Super 8 GB 256 bit 2H Sept. PG136* 2070 FE (TBC) TBD TBD TBD PG190-10 2060 Super 8 GB 256 bit TBD

* = not confirmed

Right now, the expected nomenclature of these cards is going to be the RTX 3000 series with a potential RTX 3090 in the mix for the first time as well. But please keep in mind that NVIDIA has previously skipped nomenclature tiers just to discredit the leak scene and may do so again. The shrouds we saw were only in the validation phase and it would be trivial for NVIDIA to change the naming scheme. The board numbers, however, would stay the same. Regardless of what NVIDIA decides to call it, this is shaping up to be one hell of a generation.