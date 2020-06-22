Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 Might Have Been Delayed To Add VR Mode

CD Projekt Red is in full preview mode with journalists around the world getting hands-on with Cyberpunk 2077 for the first timme. First revealed by an unfortunate delay announcement last week, a large number of gaming press are preparing their thoughts on exploring Night City ahead of a Night City Wire broadcast livestream slated for June 25th. Today, a picture showed up online at one of the Chinese press events showing off a curious VR setup that might hint on some new VR functionality coming to Cyberpunk 2077.

The lineup of Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise in the backgroun first caught our eyes but it's the large black VR treadmills in front that truly stood out. The KAT Walk Mini treadmills are about a $3,000 that add full locomotion to any VR title without the need for specific compatibility from the developers. Below are some features from KAT VR:

With support for all major VR headsets and platforms, KAT Walk mini is fully compatible with all VR games that support Free Locomotion such as Fallout 4 VR, PayDay VR, DOOM VFR, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 and more! Our unrestrictive design allows you to perform a wide variety of actions safely and smoothly. Freely turn around, walk, run, sprint, strafe and walk backward, crouch or even get down to take cover or pick items up. No need to worry about hitting your furniture or tripping over the wires.

According to Reddit user Server16Ark, the picture is from the recent Chinese press event for Cyberpunk 2077. Press were allowed to play Cyberpunk 2077 for four hours after finishing up the tutorial (and presumably character creation mode). In the background of the picture are a pair of KAT Walk Mini VR treadmills.

What's your take on Cyberpunk 2077 in VR? Would being able to explore Night City in full VR sell you on a Valve Index or Oculus Quest (with Link Cable, of course)? Let us know in the comments below!