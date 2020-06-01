RPCS3 New Patches Brings Major Performance Improvements For The Last Of Us, Uncharted 2 and 3

The excellent PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 recently received new patches that improve the performance of select games such as The Last of Us.

The improvements that have been recently introduced to the emulator are showcased in a brand new video that highlights not only the performance and graphics improvements for The Last of Us but also for two other games developed by Naughty Dog, Uncharted 2 and 3.

Raspberry Pi 4, Now With Upgraded RAM & A New Price Point!

A lot of work has been done recently to improve the patches for The Last of Us and Uncharted 2-3, resulting in major performance and graphical improvements when compared to running RPCS3 without the patches. While some effects are disabled by the patches, the graphics still look great, and in some cases e.g disabling motion-blur. Can actually help the graphics look better. Keep in mind that these patches are hacks, and we'll always be looking to improve RPCS3's accuracy to a point where these effects are rendered properly and don't need to be disabled. But with the added performance, and the fact that the graphics still look great with them disabled, the games can actually provide a good enough experience that users with high-end CPU's may want to start looking into testing them out.

The RPCS3 emulator has been improved considerably over the past few months, introducing a lot of performance improvements that allow PC players to enjoy games that are not officially available on the platform, like Red Dead Redemption, and PlayStation 3 exclusives like the God of War games.

More information on the RPCS3 emulator is available on its official website.