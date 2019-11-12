Rosewill Thor V2 is an amazing price to performance case at just $79.99

The Rosewill Thor V2 is a full tower ATX case that can house up to an E-ATX or even an XL-ATX motherboard with no issues!

The Thor V2 a full tower case for the low price of an mATX cases, costing only a simple $79.99, the catch is the sale is only for the next 8 hours.

The Thor V2 even without the sale is still an amazing case for the cost, normally retailing for around $150, but that prices get you 6 5.25" drive bays, 6 3.5" drive bays, 10 expansion slots and much more!

Team Group T-Force SSDs are an amazing deal for your next PC build!

Besides the above-mentioned features, this case comes with 4 fans preinstalled into it allowing for a push-pull configuration. These fans are pre-installed in this configuration, one front-mounted fan with a size of 230mm, one rear fan at the size of 140mm, a top fan at the size of 230mm and a side-mounted fan at 230mm fan.

Although the top-mounted is able to support two 120mm fans or two 140mm fans if you don't want just a single fan and the bottom is able to hold four 120mm fans rather than the single 230mm. The front-mounted fan is equipped with an LED on/off switch (this is defaulted to off).

This case has enough space to allow for a 12.99" (330mm) video card, this allows for even the most high-end including an RTX 2080ti, Radeon VII. Besides this feature, the Thor V2 has an amazing design to the side panel, having an X design that houses the extra-large 230mm fan. Although there is no side panel to see the inside components to the computer.

The case can only support up to a 180mm CPU cooler tower like the Noctua NH-D15, Cooler Master Hyper 212 which has a max height of just 158.8mm.

This case is an amazing deal at $79.99, but if you are unable to pick it up at this price the normal retail price is $149.99. Even at $149.99, this full tower case is still an amazing deal with all the features this case packages into this. Do be warned, this case is a full tower size which has the dimensions of 22.84" x 9.14" x 21.89" which means that this huge case might not even fit underneath your desk.

Radeon VII

