Rosewill RC-508 an USB card addition to your gaming PC

The Rosewill RC-508 is an addition to your PC that might not seem all that important but additional USB 3.0 ports are amazing, this might be the best addition to your next VR gaming setup.

The Rosewill RC-508 is 67% off the original price of $44.99.

If you're trying to make a VR setup with your gaming setup, you might want to make sure this is included in the PC itself. The USB 3.0 PCI-E express card allows for up to 5.0 GB per second transfer rate.

This card does not need to have a full-sized PCI-E slot dedicated to itself, instead if your motherboard has a PCI-E express port.

The PCI-E express card has four USB 3.0 downstream ports to your PC, which will allow you to connect all the VR sensors without having to take all of your motherboard remaining USB 3.0 ports. This card is compliant with Intel's eXtensible Host Controller Interface (xHCI) specification revision 1.0.

With this PCI-E express card is so small that it could fit above or below any graphics card without any issue. This card does need to be plugged into the PCI-E port along with an extra 4-pin power connector built-in to the card which allows each USB 3.0 to not only have data transfer but also charge a device via each port.

Each of these USB 3.0 ports support up to 5GB per second on each separate port. This allows each port to interface with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB 1.1 devices without any issues. These ports also support a Hot-Swapping Feature that allows you to connect/disconnect devices without powering down the system each time you need to change out a USB drive or a VR device.

With Black Friday right around the corner, Newegg has already started their Black Friday sale and this addon card is just $14.99 compared to its original price of $44.99. I wholeheartedly suggest this card to anyone looking to have a VR gaming setup, especially if you don't want that VR gaming setup to only leave you with one free USB 3.0 port on the back of your motherboard for just $14.99 makes this addon card an absolute steal when similar cards cost roughly $40 - $50 on Amazon and Newegg.com.