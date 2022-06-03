Third-Person Shooter Rollerdrome Launches This August on PC and PlayStation Consoles

Roll7, the developer behind the OlliOlli series, is working on a new third-person shooter called Rollerdrome that will release this coming August on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

The game, which has been revealed during the June's State of Play, will feature an interesting retro-futuristic setting and it will combine smooth movement and tricking with shooting action for an explosive mix. You can find more information on the game and the reveal trailer below.

Rollerdrome introduces a distinct retro-futuristic universe with a unique identity. The comic-book inspired art style comes to life with an all-new and fully original soundtrack. The Darksynth musical artist Electric Dragon merges iconic 1970's textures and sounds with modern day driving beats and cutting-edge production to provide a heart-thumping backdrop to the carnage. The game is set in 2030, in a world where the public are kept distracted from an increasingly sinister political situation by the violence and excess of a brutal new arena sport: Rollerdrome. The lines between reality and performance in this blood sport are blurred, with participants chosen to compete in a series of gauntlets against the deadly House Players. Competitors in this vicious spectacle attempt to achieve the highest score possible by combining eliminations with flashy tricks while also successfully completing numerous challenges. Players step into the roller skates of Kara Hassan, a newcomer to this brutal sport. As the mysteries of a wicked tech giant unfold behind the scenes, Kara and the player will have to stay focused on their goal - climbing the ranks in hopes of becoming the next Rollerdromechampion.

Rollerdrome launches on August 16th on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.