Roblox Players Have Spent Over $2 Billion on Mobile

In-game purchases are nothing new. These have been around for as long as we can remember and as far as we know, they have transitioned from one platform to another and at the time of writing, there is not a single platform where there are no in-game purchases. However, the news today might surprise you as the report suggests that Roblox players have spent over $2 billion on the phone.

The App Store version of Roblox launched almost eight years ago, and the Android version was released back in 2014. However, the report suggests that half the spending, which means $1 billion was done in the last 12 months, which is an achievement in its own right.

Players Have Spent Around $1 Billion in Roblox Mobile in Just a Year

According to the report, the best month for Roblox was earlier this May when the game generated almost $113 million in player spending, this was three times higher when compared to the same month back in 2019. The spending was of course an aggregate of both App Store and Google Play Store versions.

Since September 2019, the spending on Roblox has topped $1 billion, half of which has arrived in the last 5 months. The nature of Roblox suggests that the soaring revenue generation is going to serve as a direct benefit to the creators who are actively working on the platform, as the Roblox has talked about how it expects the creators to earn $250 million in 2020, which is going to be more than double the amount that it earned last year.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Roblox is also planning on going public, and there have also been reports that the company has already submitted a draft of its IPO to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. You can see a graph showcasing the earnings made by Roblox below.

Honestly, this should not come as a surprise to anyone since mobile gaming has taken off and is certainly becoming something that serves as a giant industry of its own. We are yet to see how this success for Roblox is going to be. For those who play it and create on it, Roblox is surely one of the most creative games we have seen in some time and it is nice to see the game getting what it deserves. Additionally, crossing the $2 billion mark is certainly going to help Roblox with their IPO, should that become a reality.