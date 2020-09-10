Riders Republic is Ubisoft’s New Extreme Sports Extravaganza, Featuring 50+ Player Races

Just minutes ago during the most recent Ubisoft Forward show, the company surprise-announced their latest extreme sports playground, Riders Republic. The game looks to build on 2016’s Steep, which was also developed by Ubisoft Annecy, although now there are more things to risk your life on (bikes, snowboards, skis, wingsuits), and environments to explore (forests, sands, cliffs, snowy mountains, and more). It seems there will be more of a focus on multiplayer too, as you can now participate in mass races featuring more than 50 players. Check out the first cinematic trailer for Riders Republic, below.

And here’s a look at some actual gameplay, presumably representing next-gen-level visuals (while not confirmed, it’s implied next-gen platforms may be able to have more racers on screen at once).

Wow, that’s a lot of Ubisoft ‘tude to digest, but hey, the game looks fun! Need to know more? Here are the game’s key features:

Jump Into a Mass Social Playground From snowy mountains to arid canyons, ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth: the American National Parks. Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have all been faithfully transposed and mashed up together to create the most unique and lively playground. Gather in a vibrant social hub and meet a wild community of fellow riders. Play With Or Against Your Friends in Insane Multiplayer Modes Competitive races and trick challenges: playable in PvP / Co-op / Solo

Mass Starts: frantic 50+ player races where nothing is off limits(1)

Community Jams: Wild 50+ player events which randomly pop up on the map(1)

Multiplayer arenas: 6x6 team PvP matchups

Online Cups: for the very best only, make your way up the leaderboard. Manage Your Career and Make it to the Top of the Ladder Create and shape your own rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of your avatar. Whether you want to be the best snowboarder alive or the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible. Make a name for yourself in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard in career mode and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports. Make the Most of Next Gen Gameplay Riders Republic will run at 60 FPS on next gen consoles and display more than 50 players simultaneously live on screen. With the game’s very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning.

Riders Republic launches on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on February 25, 2021. What do you think? Excited for Ubisoft’s latest extreme sports extravaganza?