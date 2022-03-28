Resident Evil Village Might be on Its Way to Xbox Game Pass, Polish Xbox Store Listing Suggests

A listing on the official Polish Xbox Store suggests that Resident Evil Village might soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

As spotted by Polish Xbox outlet XGP, Capcom’s most recent Resident Evil entry was part of a publisher sale, and apparently, the listing on the store mentioned that the title is included with Xbox Game Pass. As with most of these ‘leaks’, the Game Pass reference was soon removed from the store, but XGP managed to make a screenshot of the listing just before the change.

While this doesn’t confirm that Village is indeed joining Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, the inclusion would make sense – a leak from last year suggested that Sony struck some sort of deal with Capcom to keep the game away from subscription services for a period of one year.

While this deal wasn’t confirmed, Village’s alleged ‘exclusivity’ would end in just over a month from now. If true, we’ll likely learn more about the game coming to Xbox Game Pass next month. For now, stay tuned.

Resident Evil Village was released globally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC back in May of last year. As covered earlier this year, with 5.7 million sales in less than 9 months, the title has become Capcom’s fastest-selling Resident Evil installment to date.

Our very own Nathan Birch reviewed the game upon release and praised its story and meaty campaign, the game’s overall presentation, and solid core mechanics.